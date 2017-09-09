President Buhari Must Act Over The Death Of 10 Year Old Somtochukwu In Imo

This morning a coalition of Concerned Nigerians and Our Mumu Don Do movement visited the family of Somtochukwu Ibeanusi who was shot dead by security agents during the forceful eviction of traders from the Eke-Ukwu market and the demolition of the market on the orders of Governor Rochas Okorocha.

2. Somtochukwu's murder is symptomatic of the manner in which the Nigerian political elite uses the resources of the state to oppress poor Nigerians, dispossess them of their valuables and when resisted, kill them.

3. The murder of this 10 year old child, the future and hope of his family, and indeed this nation, is unacceptable. This state of affairs where the Nigerian political elite murder Nigerians cannot be allowed to continue.

4. We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to live up to his oath to secure the lives of Nigerians by ordering an investigation of the circumstances of this little child's death.

As Commander in Chief of Armed Forces, President Buhari bears the constitutional responsibility of ensuring that the Nigerian security agencies are not used as tools of oppression against the Nigerian people.

5. We call on Nigerians to pray for and support the Ibeanusi family that has not only lost a child, but has also had its means of livelihood forcefully taken away.

6. May God bless Nigeria.

SIGNED:

Charles Oputa (Convener, Our Mumu Don Do Movement)

Adeyanju Deji (Convener, Concerned Nigerians)

Adebayo Raphael (Publicity Secretary OurMumuDonDo Movement)

Professor Chidi Odinkalu (Renowned Social Crusader)