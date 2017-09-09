Five top diseases that may likely cause your death if you live in Africa

The most recent data by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has disclosed five diseases that account for most death in Africa.

In 2015, these diseases account for the majority of 9.2 million deaths recorded in the region. It is increasing to note that most of these deaths resulted from lifestyle-related ailments.

WHO's death statistics categorised causes of death in Africa into three groups – communicable, non-communicable and injury related.

Group, I accounted for 5.2 million of this death. These diseases are Lower Respiratory Tract Infections (LRTI) - 1 million deaths, HIV/AIDS - 760,000 deaths, Diarrheal diseases - 643,000, Tuberculosis - 434,000 and malaria - 403,000.

Group II diseases are noted as traditional diseases that are associated with people standard of living. Some of which include stroke - 451,000 deaths, Ischemic heart disease - 441,000, and cirrhosis of the liver - 174,095 deaths.

For the third group, it accounted for 930,000 deaths in total. These are deaths from road, interpersonal and self-inflicted injuries.

Based on these statistics, the following are five main diseases people living in the continent are likely going to die off.

1. LOWER RESPIRATORY TRACT INFECTIONS (LRTI)

LRTI is currently the leading cause of death in Africa. It is a respiratory tract disease which affects the lungs and airways that stem from viruses and bacteria infections. One of its common forms is Pneumonia.

Pneumonia accounts for 16% of global deaths of children under the age of five , and most of these deaths occured in Africa.

In 2015, a total of one million deaths resulted from this disease in Africa.

2. HIV/AIDS

The Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is a disease which weakens the immune system of an infected person. The advance stage of the disease is known as Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

In 2015, about 760,000 residents of the continent lost their lives to HIV/AIDS. This is a reduction to 1 million killed by the same disease in 2010.

3. DIARRHEAL DISEASES

Diarrhea is an infection which leads to the passage of three or more loose or liquid stools per day or more than is normal for a person.

Its symptom is either a viral, bacterial or parasitic infection. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) stated that 88% of these deaths are due to unclean water, poor sanitation and inadequate hygiene.

In 2015, 643,000 deaths in Africa were due to diarrheal illnesses.

4. STROKE

Stroke is a disease associated with the interrupted flow of blood to the brain as well as depriving it of needed oxygenated and nutritious blood.

Since 2010, there has been an increase in the incidence of stroke in the continent. A situation which calls for more attention to the government and people towards curbing the development.

In 2015, stroke accounted for 4.8% (451,000) of deaths in Africa. It is also expected to be higher in 2016 as factors leading to it are on the increase in Africa.

5. ISCHAEMIC HEART DISEASE

Ischemia is a condition in which the blood flow is restricted or reduced in a part of the body. As a result, it usually leads to narrowing of the heart arteries due to the buildup of blood clots.

It, thus, causes less oxygen to reach the heart and eventually leads to death. This is commonly known as a heart attack.

During 2015, an estimated 441,000 deaths (4.8% of the total) were results of heart attacks.