Ekeukwu  Market Demolition :hon. Nwawuba Condemns Government's Action

Hon. Henry Nwawuba, representing Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal constituency of Imo State, on Friday in Abuja joined other stakeholders to condemn the recent action of governor Rochas Okorocha led APC administration on the demolition of the ancient Ekeukwu Owerri Market resulting to lose of lives and properties.

The lawmaker stated this in Abuja during an interview with our correspondent where he emphasized that the primary duty of any government whether Federal, State or even the local government is to protect lives and properties of her citizens. He said that the manner, process and gestapo style which Okorocha's government deployed in demolishing the huge Ekeukwu Market without recourse to the pending court injuction restraining his government or any individual from demolishing the market is illegally curious. For him to have gone ahead and destroyed peoples’ property in this hard time, leading to the death of master Somtochukwu Ibeanusi is very absurd.

He state that he was out of the country when the news came to him but initially he thought it was one of those politically motivated news in the social media but when he came back and visited Owerri he was amazed at the level of demolition and how many stranded families are crying over the destruction of their means of livelihood.

The lawmaker hinted that though state government has the right to relocate the market but there must be consensus building, serious discussions and collaboration with the landowners, traders and the communities on the proper way to impliment it. He stressed that a completed alternative market should have been provided before the demolition. He wondered why Governor Okorocha is in a hurry when he only provided an empty land as an alternative. He decried lack of synergy with the people and the traders and having no regard to a competent court's pronouncement of stay of execution or injuction in the demolition. He said as a lawmaker, he sympathizes with the families especially the family of Somtochukwu Ibeanusi. He said such action is highly regrettable and callous.

Hon. Nwauwba hinted that the Peoples’ Democratic Party is the party to be proud of despite past challenges the party, they are working hard to ensure peace and resolve the differences in Imo State. He expressed his happiness that a lot of people are coming back to PDP after the peaceful non-elective convention in Abuja and the stakeholders in Imo State are capable of resolving any matter to move the party forward.

Hon. Henry Nwawuba assured his people in Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal constituency that he will always operate an open door policy and ensure that projects that alleviate lives, such as youth empowerment, job creation and welfare will always be uppermost in his representation.

He further stated that if projects he included in this 2017 budget can be fully implemented to the later, he will be very happy as it will address many developmental issues. He said in 2017 budget alone, he is attracting projects worth over one billion naira, though his major concern is the implementation of those projects by the Federal government. He said he is aware of the hardship being experienced all over the country and pleaded with his people to believe in him and his party PDP to provide a better government.