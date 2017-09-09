Ogidi community confers `Dikejiejemba’’ title on Gov Obiano

Ogidi (Idemili LGA), Sept. 9, 2017 -- Ogidi Community in Idemili North Local Government Area (LGA) has conferred a Chieftaincy title of Dikejiejemba 1 of Ogidi to Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra.

The governor received the title during the `Ilo Nmuo Festival’, held at the palace of the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Alex Onyido.

The festival, which is used by the community to celebrate the New Yam, was attended by Ndi Ogidi from all works of life as well and their friends and well-wishers, who trooped out in their numbers to welcome Gov. Obiano.

Conferring the title, Igwe Onyido said the festival was an age-long tradition that had helped to forster unity and brotherliness among Ndi Ogidi, and prayed that the year's harvest would have bountiful harvests.

He commended Gov. Obiano for his outstanding achievements within his three and half years in office especially, in areas like, agriculture, security and infrastructure development.

The Igwe noted that Ogidi community had resolved to support him in the Nov. 18 Governorship Election because he had shown them love.

``Ogidi people are saying in one accord that they will fight on your behalf to ensure that you secure the second term because you have done well and must continue.’’

A renowned businessman and an indigene of the community, Chief Sam Anyanwutaku acknowledged that through Gov. Obiano, ``God has brought back the peace that eluded our community over the past 20 years’’.

He noted that the community had traditional leadership tussle, noting that the Chieftaincy title conferred on him, was in appreciation of what he had done to promote peaceful resolution of the matter.

Responding, Gov. Obiano thanked Igwe Onyido and the entire Ogidi people for the honour done to him.

``I will continue to remember the community in my administration. My social contract with Ndi Anambra as a whole is to remain committed to issues bothering on welfare.

``I will continue to provide the required leadership that will engender socio-economic growth in the state.

``I want to re-assure you (ndi Ogidi) that this government will not forget you, either now or in my second term. I am in a very friendly terrain.

``I'm very happy to be here and I want to thank the Igwe and the Ogidi people in general for this great title bestowed on me,’’ Gov. Obiano said.

The National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, an indigene of the community, said the ceremony marked a year of Igwe Onyido on the throne.

``This is significant because for the first time in over 20 years, people of the community have received traditional blessings to flourish in their different endeavours.

The governor was accompanied to the event by his deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke, the Chairman of his Re-Election Campaign Committee, Chief Victor Umeh, the service commanders in the state and other government functionaries.

The highlights of the event were unveiling of the statue of the founding father of the community, the inauguration of the administrative office of the traditional ruler as well as performances by various cultural troupes.