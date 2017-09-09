Playing Opposition With Integrity

Opposition is an integral part of modern day democratic norm and culture. In fact the very defining feature of democracy is the presence of oppositions. It can thus be asserted that democracy cannot be complete without an alternative view.

Incumbent governments who are serious with governance should appreciate the role, opposition plays in shaping the government’s direction and policies through constructive criticisms. Benjamin Israeli- a former British Prime Minister once opined that’ no government can be long secured without a formidable opposition’.

In democracy, all voices and shades of opinion are to be heard while minority would have a say, majority always has its way. This of course is the beauty of democracy. Any government that muffles opposition is stifling it’s people. A government is generally assessed on how democratic it is, not only by the social infrastructure it can muster for its citizenry but also how it brooks divergent views

This is why one would continue to welcome the hallmark ruling by our apex court which settled the protracted national chairmanship tussle in PDP. This feat, many believe, would stabilize and galvanize oppositions from their quiescent state. Nigerians are indeed prepared to see quality and issue-based criticisms and not falsehood and deceit in the guise of opposition.

While playing opposition, care must be taken to ensure that personal enmity is divorced from genuine desire for good governance driven by the passion to deliver greater goods for the greater number of people. Sigmund Freud, a 19th Century philosopher, posited that, ‘opposition is not necessarily enmity; it is merely misused and made an occasion for enmity’’.

It is quite alarming, the kind of opposition we now see which brandishes hate-speeches, use of abusive language and outright falsehood, just to bring down a perceived political enemy. The unfettered unleash of mordancy against those in government by a few vocal self-acclaimed opposition leaders has cast a stygian dust upon their sincerity and genuineness of purpose in doing so. Their own brand of opposition is aimed at pulling down the nation and creating division in its fabric.

The recent return of the president from his more than 100 days medical treatment abroad after Ekiti State Governor had flooded both the social and traditional media platforms with the news that he – the president was in a vegetative state and also on a life support machine is certainly not the kind of opposition we expect from PDP. The said governor allegedly claimed to be in possession of photographs to support this claim.

But as a popular Human Right activist-Mr Festus Keyamo once posted, ‘those who said that President Buhari was in life-support –machine have their integrity on life support’. I quite agree with the legal luminary because as leaders, followers would not only demand that they give an account of what they have done but also on what they say. Citizens have a greater propensity to believe those in opposition than those in power. The reason is simple, incumbents are always economical with the truth but those outside seem to expose the whole truth. This is why John Healy, a former British Member of Parliament posited that in opposition one should be concerned about what he says. What one says in opposition is very important because when people note you as a ferocious liar, you will inevitably lose your creditability and integrity.

Although the president’s media men did not handle his ailments well, but for a highly placed official of government to have stooped so low to cook up such lies smacks of irresponsibility and irresponsiveness. One may want to ask, what the governor wanted to achieve in misleading the public that way. Sometimes ago, we were told that rumours were brewed from an anonymous factory called rumour mills, it is sad to see one of our leaders who should be delivering dividends of democracy to his people as a rumour- monger.

We have a couple of other leaders too, who are reputed to gush out insults and abuses on those in government with reckless abandon. This unprovoked use of diatribe has a negative corollary effect on the section of our youths who use social media to abuse, insult and disparage both our institutions and leaders. This should be discouraged, before it becomes a major social menace, since what goes round usually comes around, you may not be at the receiving end now. We hope the government is on the right track in seeking enabling legislation to tackle peddlers of fake news and hate speeches. Our concern is that such laws should clearly define these terms well, so that the tendency to abuse it will be minimised.

An opposition leader who always looks for an opportunistic outlet to vent vitriolic criticisms on government is only being pedantic and virulent and will not be seen as representing the masses. We should criticize constructively bearing in mind that the nation belongs to all of us and not only those in government.