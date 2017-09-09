IPP Phase II: Ndokwa to enjoy uninterrupted power supply.  

Ndokwa nation will enjoy uninterrupted power supply very soon as the step down of Okpai Independent Power Project (IPP) phase two, begins.

This is one of the resolutions reached in a meeting between Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, Deputy Speaker Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, Mr. Nnamdi Ezechi, DESOPADEC commissioner representing Ndokwa Nation; Nigerian Agip Company Limited led by the Vice Chairman, Managing Director, Massimo Insulla, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) led by Mr. Usman Mohammed, Managing Director/CEO, Igwe of Okpai community and some Okpai leaders in the governor's office yesterday in Asaba.

The governor who charged both the contractor, AGIP and Okpai community on peaceful engagement, thanked the deputy speaker for his unflinching commitment and intermediary efforts in seeing that the second phase of the IPP begins for the betterment of the people. Governor Okowa in his speech referred to Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi as a true son.

It could be recalled that Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi has over the years applied wisdom, and successfully engaging major stakeholders in this project especially youths; begging them to remain calm so that the step down project is not manipulated out of Ndokwa land.

In one of such meetings in the state house of assembly on the 3rd of December, 2015, with Ndokwa youth leaders, Osanebi told the gathering that he's sure of what he's doing and by the help of God, that the power project will do every body good.

In another question/answer cum dialogue session in Lococoon Hotel, Kwale, on the 9th of November, 2015; Osanebi reaffirmed that Ndokwa land will be powered, but charged the youths to be patient and calm. Moreso, early this year, 22nd of February in Kwale with student bodies, Osanebi re-echoed again: " on IPP and Electrification of Ndokwa land, we are employing dialogue and engagement for lasting result.

Speaking after a closed door session with major stakeholders of the project, Osanebi told news men that the project will create more jobs for Ndokwa people.

" we thank God and governor Okowa for his free hand and magnanimity, this struggle started some years back. Thank God our people believed in us and remained calm while we intensified dialogue. As the second phase of IPP is stepped down in Okpai and in Kwale also, it means good news for our people because what we have been praying for has landed finally, and more jobs for our youths". Hon. Osanebi, who is called the empowerment master, revealed in enthusiasm.

The project will not only benefit Ndokwa people, but will also benefit delta state and Nigeria at large. It is estimated to be commissioned in few months.