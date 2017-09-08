Zoning argument in Osun Governorship race not relevant - APC Aspirant

A governorship aspirant in the next year governorship election in Osun State under the platform of All Progressive Congress, Mr Kunle Rasheed Adegoke has dismissed the argument that a particular zone should produce the next governor.

He said this at the Press Center in Osogbo during a media chat organised by the Osun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

Adegoke who is popularly know as K-RAD said there was no point limiting the contest to a particular zone and that such restriction is baseless and not in tandem with principles of democracy.

"This argument that the position of the governor of Osun State should go to a particular zone in the state is baseless and there is no point in it. Osogbo zone where I came from has not produced a governor since the creation of Osun State and zoning sentiment could favour me but notwithstanding, I believe that I'm eminently qualified to be the next governor of Osun State and I won't rely on the issue of zoning."

Adegoke also debunked the insinuation that there was dispute between him and the incumbent governor of the state, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, saying that he might have disagreed with some of the actions of the governor, there is still cordial relationship between him and Aregbesola.

His words: "There is no clash between Governor Rauf Aregbesola and me. I may disagree with some of the things he has done. The truth is that he did well and performed excellently but he has made certain mistakes. If anyone says Aregbesola has not made mistakes, such person does not like him. I will correct those mistakes when I become governor. We remain good friends."

Adegoke also cleared the air on other issues raised by newsmen including the controversial issues between the National Legal Adviser of the All Progressive Congress, Dr Muiz banire and some APC members in Lagos and how it would affect his chance because of his relationship with Banire. He explained that Banire was making efforts to ensure that things were done appropriately in the party and urged members of APC across the country to imbibe to culture of respect for due process and rule of law.

K-RAD said his plan to be the next governor of Osun State was informed by his genuine intention to serve the people of the state and facilitate rapid development to the state through his programmes that would be unveiled soon.