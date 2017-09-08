The governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano was earlier today honoured by the Ogidi Community at the Palace of their traditional ruler, Igwe Pharm A. Onyido in Idemili North local government area of the State, during the 2027 Ilo Mmo festival.

Expressing happiness over the turn out of the people of Ogidi to witness the comferment of the title on him, Gov Willie Obiano, the "Dike Eji Eje Mba" 1 of Ogidi promised to work very hard to "fit his feet into the shoes" as expected of anyone bearing such impressive title.

Gov Obiano reassured ndi Ogidi of the continued support of the State Government emphasizing that his administration is already doing so many things for the community.

"I want to reassure them (ndi Ogidi) that this government will not forget them, neither now or in my second term... I am in a very friendly terrain, I'm very happy to be here and I want to thank the Igwe and the Ogidi people in general for this great title bestowed on me," Gov Obiano said.

Justifying the conferment of the unique title on the governor, the traditional ruler, Igwe Onyido said, "we have adopted him as our son because of his immense contributions to Anambra State"

Stating that the governor has done so well for Anambra State in agriculture, roads and many other sectors, Igwe Onyido noted that "beyond the issuance of certificate of return, Gov Obiano has proved himself worthy to go for a second term."

"Ogidi people are saying in one accord that they will fight on his behalf to make sure that he (the governor) goes for a second term because he has done well and must continue..." said Igwe Onyido.

In company of the governor at the very colourful ceremony were the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Nkem Okeke; the DG of the governor's Reelection Campaign, Chief Victor Umeh; and members of the State Executive Council as well as Heads of Security Agencies; major stakeholders and members of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Ifeanyi ANIAGOH

Abagana, Anambra State