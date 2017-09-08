Equip Yourself To Meet With 21st Century Challenges, Zanna Charged Officers

Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command, Mr Ibrahim Zanna, has charged officers who were promoted to various ranks in the Command to change along with the 21st century realities in order to fit into the society.

Zanna tasked them to add value to their new offices and ranks as the welfare package was meant to motivate them to do better.

“It is not wearing the rank that matters but how these newly promoted officers will be able to key in, to the agenda of the present dispensation. That is, how to key in and checkmate the prevalence crime in Delta State specifically”.

The police boss gave the charge Friday shortly after about 300 officers who were promoted to new ranks were decorated.

He said what was expected from the officers was how they would be able to key into the vision and mission of the police management team led by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, which is to address the issue of stagnancy of officers in one rank for a long period of time.

“It is not the promotion that really matters but more responsibility that is going to be burdened on them that is important. So, we are expecting them to be above board. Whoever that has been operating at average level should now do more so that members of the public will appreciate and have a change of mindset from the nagetivity that it has been”.

On plans to beef up security in the state to achieve an Ember month free crime, Zanna said, “If you don’t plan, you are planning to fail. So, we have plans on ground. But I think it will be premature to start telling you our plans for the Ember months but that are not to say we don’t have something tangible on ground”.

According to him, the last Ember month in the state was generally adjudged to be the most peaceful, “after so many years in Delta State”, promising that the Command would improve on areas where there were shortcomings, “we are definitely going to improve, we have done a kind of adjustment. We were not perfect; definitely we are going to make amedments where we thought we must have failed and improve upon. So, we expect that by the grace of God it is going to be peaceful in Delta State”, he assured.

A woman police who was promoted to the rank of Assistant Suprintendent of Police (ASP) Gold Alakiki, said the promotion would spur her to perform better, “with new promotion you have a new smile, a new look and with this, everything will move smoothly”, she said.