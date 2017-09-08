Okowa Spur To Discover Young Talents In Sports

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa said his concern is to discover young talents in sports and develop them into world champions.

Okowa who spoke yesterday in Asaba at the closing ceremony of the summer tennis clinic for children organised by the Duke Odizor Tennis Foundation, in collaboration with Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and the State Tennis Association, said there were many underdeveloped talents in the country and called on parents and guardians to help in discovering and developing their children's talents for the good of the family and the state at large.

While congratulating Duke Odiozor for organising this clinic, the governor stated that it will help in the discovery of young talents and identify way of grooming them up for the good of the nation and state.

He said, “It is my hope that the next Odiozor should come from Delta State, I hope that we will continue to deliver the young talents that we have in sports including tennis, we need to groom the young ones in primary and secondary schools so that they can become world champions”, adding “I want to assure Mr Odiozor of government’s participation in the development of the talents at the primary and secondary schools, we are ready to partner with you at this levels.”

He said government would organise athletics and tennis competitions for primary and secondary schools and extend the already existing secondary schools football competition to the primary schools with a view to harnessing talents at a much younger age.

While commending Mr. Duke Odizor who was ranked fifty-two in world tennis during his playing days for investing in the younger generation, the Governor said government would continue to partner with him in his quest for raising future World Champions in tennis from the state.

Earlier, Mr. Duke Odiozor, organiser of the tennis clinic and former international tennis player said he believed in the ability of Deltans in becoming future sports champions and appealed to government to partner with his foundation in harnessing the huge untapped sports talents in the state, promising to organise these tennis clinics quarterly.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Chiedu Ebie said Delta State was ranked first in sports, pointing out that the tennis clinic had provided a platform for the discovery of new talents.