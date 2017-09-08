Cholera claims 23 lives, with 530 reported cases in Borno' says UN Coordinator

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon has said that the outbreaks of cholera in Borno state has claimed 23 lives,after hospitalizing 530 patients at the various treatments centres in Maiduguri metropolis and three council areas of the state.

Kallon disclosed this in Maiduguri, while briefing journalists on measures to prevent further spread of water borne epidemic that affected Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Maiduguri and three council areas of Jere, Monguno and Dikwa.

He said although an outbreak has not yet been declared officially, humanitarian partners commenced taking “appropriate actions” to prevent further spread of cholera with the setting up of treatment centres in the affected metropolis and council areas.

His words: “The outbreak is mainly in Muna Garage, a camp hosting no less than 20, 000 IDPs on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the state capital along Dikwa road. It was first reported by the state’s Ministry of Health,” adding that the first case was on August, 16, 2017.

Kallon further disclosed: “Over 530 suspected cases had been registered as of Sept. 5, 2017, including 23 deaths (4.3 per cent fatality rate).

“Although most cases have been identified in Muna Garage camp, others have been identified in Custom House, Ruwan Zafi and Bolori II, all camps located near Muna Garage.

“We have received reports of a suspected cholera outbreak in Monguno and Dikwa Local Government Areas, located north and east of Maiduguri.” he said.

Speaking on incessant cholera outbreaks, he said: “The latest figures suggested a 4.3 per cent fatality rate – well above the one percent rate that the World Health Organization rates as an emergency.

“The short incubation period of two hours to five days means the disease could spread with explosive speed.” He however noted that the State Ministry of Health, the Rural Water and Sanitation Agency and humanitarian organisations, including UN agencies, are responding to the outbreaks of cholera in the Northeast.

He added that an Emergency Operational Centre had been set up to manage the response, while the state’s Ministry of Health has established a 30-bed Cholera Treatment Centre with the support of humanitarian partners in Muna Garage camp.

He said two Oral Re-hydration Points had been set up in Muna Garage while health organisations were also carrying out risk communications, including making regular and frequent visits to households to encourage individuals with cholera-like symptoms to be screened.

“By communicating at household level in this way, health partners have visited more than 1,300 households which resulted in the identification of 53 suspected cases of cholera,” said the UN humanitarian coordinator.

Hygiene promoters, according to him, have carried out door to door hygiene sensitization and have distributed chlorination tablets. Special interventions, he added; are being undertaken to prevent spread of cholera in the markets where people buy food.

“We have also repaired water points, distributed hygiene kits, carried out the water chlorination of water points and pumping units, and completed disinfection spraying of shelters and latrines,” Kallon assured.