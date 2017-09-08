Thirty Countries to Attend Abuja Trade Fair

Director General, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Mr. Chijioke Ekechukwu, has said that more than 30 foreign countries would be participating in this year’s 12th edition of Abuja International Trade Fair, which will be declared open by Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Ekechukwu, who made the disclosure in Abuja, during a media parley with journalists commended the Federal Government for the nation’s exit from recession, which he said was an indication that the economy has been doing well.

According to him, prices of goods are also going down because of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN)’s interventions in foreign exchange market while local manufacturers are becoming more innovative.

He explained that the chamber has effected so many innovations as the number of participants would be huge.

Ekechukwu stated that apart from the 30 overseas countries that would participate, many other exhibitors would be coming from many state governments that would want to use the trade fair to showcase different products produced by them, including untapped mineral resources, among others. Already, several Ministries, manufacturers and businessmen have indicated interest to also participate.

“This year’s fair is going to be one of the best ever organised by the chamber as many manufacturers have expressed interest to participate, while there would be great focus on made-in-Nigeria goods.

“With the economy exiting recession, purchasing index is getting above 50 per cent, which is an indication that manufacturing is now increasing productivity, and growing up to 56 per cent,” he said.

Ekechukwu said the Abuja Chamber of Commerce has reached out to business people who are interested in growing their market, adding that even some universities are coming to the fair to showcase their innovation and inventions. He informed that a contact group in Aba that specialises on made-in-Nigeria products has indicated interest and already engaged the chamber in fruitful discussions.

