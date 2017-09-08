Man jailed three months for stealing rail clips

The Apapa Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old man, Mohammed Jamilu to three months in prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing rail clips at a train station.

During the fact of the case, the charge was explained to Jamilu by an interpreter in Hausa language.

The court requested for a plea for him. The defence counsel, Barrister Temitope Rufai pleaded on his behalf by way of asking the court to consider his health, consider the fact that he is a first-time offender and to also consider the fact that he pleaded guilty initially to the charge before the court.

In his ruling, Magistrate Temitope Babalola sentenced the accused to three months imprisonment beginning from the date of remand.

It would be recalled that on the date of arraignment, the prosecuting counsel, Sergeant Friday Chinedu told the court that the accused committed the offence on August 28, 2017 at about 3pm at Wada train station, Apapa, Lagos.

Sergeant Chinedu said the 25-year-old, Jamilu stole 35 pieces of pandrol clips (rail fastenings) valued at N52,500 property of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC).