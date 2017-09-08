ASUU strike to end within 2weeks

The striking university lecturers, ASUU, have agreed to consider the Federal government’s offer and suspend their strike in a closed door meeting which ended this morning.

The meeting between team Federal government and ASUU which lasted for about 13 hours yesterday in Abuja had good agreement with the striking lecturers and the government.

According to the leadership of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, he will take the proposal to the union. "though we have accepted the proposal presented by the Federal government, we will take the proposal to other union members and get back to the government in a week".

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, while responding to newsmen said ASUU’s demands have been addressed and the union will get back to the government in a week after consulting with its principals.