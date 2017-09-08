Osun Now Economically Viable, No Longer Civil Servant State–Commissioner  

Osun State is now an economically viable state and has left the status of a civil service state which she used to be before the advent of Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration.

The commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, Mr Adelani Baderinwa stated this while addressing members of the Mandate Women Group who paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

According to Baderinwa, Osun economy has improved, saying that the economic development of the state is evident with the establishment of companies and revival of industries and opening of bank branches across the state.

Baderinwa said it would amount to mischief for anybody to continue referring to Osun as a civil service state, maintaining that small and medium scale business, companies and industries are growing steadily in the state.

He stated that the state government through the Osun Micro Finance Agency and the Ministry of Commerce, Corporative and Investment were providing soft loans to traders and business owners in the state to strengthen their trades and businesses.

The commissioner disclosed that the state owned investment, the Osun Investment Company Limited (OSICOL) has recorded over 700% turn over in the last six years, saying that its fortune has grown from about 300million in 2011 to about 2.6billion in 2017.

Baderinwa added that the 15-year-old moribund Cocoa Processing Industry in Ede has been revived by the Aregbesola’s administration, disclosing that a Chinese company, Shanghai Golden Monkey Group was ready to invest N10billion into the economy of Osun state through cocoa processing and production.

The company, according to Baderinwa would have the capacity to provide 1,000 jobs for the unemployed youths in the state in the next two years when it begins full production.

It should also be stated, the Commissioner said that a computer manufacturing company, the Adulawo/RLG in Ilesa just won a $3.2million dollars contract from the NTA/NBC to produce the digital switch over boxes aside its production of telephones and other computer accessories which has positively rubbed on the state economy.

It is also on record that the volume of trade in the state has increased geometrically and the positive ripple effect will soon be felt by all indigenes and residents of the state.

He maintained that in spite of the economic hardship that crippled the finances of the state, agro-industries, small and medium scale enterprises survived and are booming in the state due to the friendly environment and encouraging economic policy of Aregbesola’s administration.