Ekiti Probe Panel: Loans taken by Fayemi not properly spent; SEC official tells commission
The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by Ekiti State Government to
look into the finances of the State from 2010 to 2014 continued
proceedings today, as an official of the Security and Exchange
Commission (SEC), Mr. Abubakar Ahmed Abeeb who appeared before the
commission agreed that the N25 billion bond taken by Dr. Kayode Fayemi
was not properly expended.
Mr. Abeeb told the commission that "after final inspection, they
discovered that what the money was borrowed for was not in conformity
with what they had on papers."
The witness stated that the state government made an arrangement with
them to be deducting certain amount of money from the monthly
allocation of the state right from the source.
Cross examining the witness, counsel to the commission, Mr Sunday
Bamise asked the witness to read out the content of exhibit 15 to the
commission and asked him too to tell the commission the statutorily
duty of his own commission.
Mr Bamise also asked whether the projects which were stated in the
prospectus of the loans were done, but Abeeb confirmed there were
deviations and all the deviations are yet to be ratified.
The witness said after final inspection, they discovered that what the
money was borrowed for was not in conformity with what they had on
papers.
He pointed to projects like Ekiti State Water Works, Ekiti State
School of Agriculture, Ikogosi Warm Spring and other projects which
were not properly done.
Witness and counsel to the Coscharis Motors Nigeria Limited will
appear tomorrow for continuation of the proceedings.