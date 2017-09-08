DELTA LGA POLLS: Exodus Decamp Hits Delta APC

Over 1,000 Arewa Youths have dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the Vice Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Council, Chief Napoleon Akpomiemie New-Year Iffie declares for Council Chairmanship contest.

The Arewa Youths say the APC has failed them in safety and security of their lives but that the PDP has shown enormous concern to their welfare.

Chairman of the Arewa Youths in Uvwie Local Government Area, Adamu Ibrahim led the decampees on Wednesday made the call during the declaration of Iffie before the leaders, elders and faithfuls of the PDP Uvwie chapter.

He also promised on behalf of the decampees to work tirelessly for Iffie to become chairman of Uvwie Local Government Council.

Receiving the decampees, Uvwie PDP Chairman Prince Kelly Otuedor assured the decampees that they would enjoy more of the dividends of Democracy like every other person in the party, “I want to assure you all that you will benefit like other persons in the party.”

Earlier in his Address, Chief Napoleon Akpomiemie New-Year Iffie consulted and begged the PDP to give him the party ticket to contest as Chairman in the forthcoming Local Government Elections.

“I wish to state that with your support for my ambition as Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Council, It is my utmost desire to serve my people to get the best of good governance.”

Iffie vowed to bring the dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of all Uvwie indigenes through youth and women empowerment, Security of lives and properties, Environmental Revolution and Mobilization of Investors to Uvwie Local Government Council.

Iffie added that he will ensure the increase in the Internal Generation of Revenue base of the council, facilitate contracts for Uvwie Leaders/Elders and work in conjunction with the Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa’s led Delta State Government in line with its SMART Agenda to fast track the Skill Acquisition Programmes with the beautification of major towns.

By Kenneth Orusi, Asaba

