IMO DEPUTY GOVERNOR EMPATHIZES WITH IMO TRADERS ON RELOCATION

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, yesterday, paid an unscheduled visit to Imo International Modern Market and Nekede Industrial Cluster Market to empathize with the traders being re-allocated to the new markets from Ekeukwu Market in Owerri capital city.

The Deputy Governor who arrived Imo International Modern Market, Nekede, Owerri west local government area of Imo State at about 4:09 pm was first greeted and received by the Chairman of the Market Chief Sylvester Oguihe with other members of the leadership of the market.

Empathizing with the traders, he assured them of Government resolve to ensure they settle in quickly at the new market locations.

He said: “I feel your pains. Every change in relation to dislocation from one business point to another is usually associated with challenges. This is the reason I am here to confer with you with a view to finding out what your immediate challenges are. Surely, His Excellency, the Governor of Imo State has assured that the government will do all within its power to ensure that you all settle in quickly.”

Prince Madumere also visited Nekede Industrial Cluster market where he was received by the immediate past Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Owerri Mayoral Affairs, Hon. Chidi Nwaturuocha.

On the directive of the Governor for the refund of the N5000 for forms, which he expressed happiness for the compliance as over 500 persons had already been refunded their money. Meanwhile, over 2500 traders have already been allocated shops in the two mentioned markets.

Prince Madumere later visited Rescue Mission Relief Market, Egbeda in Mbaitoli local government area of Mbaitoli where he also interacted with exciting traders especially the women to know how they are settling in their new place of trade. He encouraged them to keep faith as the Government will surely meet their needs to help them start up in good time.

The number two citizen of Imo State further promised them of adequate security for protection and safety of traders and their wares.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media