Man in court over Alleged burglary, theft of N1.3M

A 35-year-old man, Musibau Hamzat was on Thursday arraigned by the Osun State Police command before a Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, the State capital, over alleged burglary and theft.

The Prosecutor, sergeant Sunday Ajayi told the court that Hamzat in the year 2015 at about 11:00am at Dee N2 Global Ventures No 18B in Igbona, Osogbo, broke into the office of one Jones Adeniji and stole the sum of N1,300,300.

He stated that the offence is contrary to and punishable under section 390(9),516, 414 of Criminal Code Cap 34, Volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003.

Meanwhile, the accused person pleaded not guilty of the allegations preferred against him.

And his Counsel, Akande Babafemi applied for his bail, adding that the accused would provide reliable sureties if granted bail.

In her ruling, Magistrate Fatimah Sodamade granted the accused the bail of N500,000 with one surety in like sum and thereafter adjourned the matter to 10th of September for mention.