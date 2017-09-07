More signs and wonders in Buhari's Cabinet

Former Minister of Aviation, Fani-Kayode, has reacted towards the stand of the Minister of Woman Affairs, Aisha Alhassan of her dying support for the Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, against President Muhammadu Buhari if he decide to contest in 2019.

Mr Kayode In a tweet via his social media said the statement made by Alhassan was an indication that there is trouble in the President's Cabinet as confirmed by the president's wife Aisha Buhari about so ministers working against the husband when he travelled.

"When President Buhari's Minister publicly says she will support someone else and not him in the 2019 election you know that things have fallen apart. First the rats said 'go'. Now your own Minister says 'go'. God is speaking through them all... More signs and wonders to come" he added.