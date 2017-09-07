If Iyiola Omisore goes to governorship election 100 times in Osunstate, he can not win in 1 time- Odeyemi

A former spokesperson to the former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Hon. Diran Odeyemi has posited that the name of former Deputy Governor, Otunba Iyiola Omisore is controversial in the state politics and cannot win PDP any election.

This assertion was made by Odeyemi when he was answering questions on a radio programme.

According to him, " It is not about Chief Bola Ige or EFCC case but Omisore's name is not sellable in Osun state. Osun people are waiting for PDP not Otunba Iyiola Omisore, Osun people said they want PDP not Omisore.

"Omisore was strong in 2014, he had Minister for Police, he had money, he had federal backing but lost the election to Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. Let Otunba Iyiola Omisore support a credible aspirant from Osun west senatorial district."

The former spokesperson also described Kayode Oduoye and some other aspirants running under the platform of PDP in preparation for the State 2018 Gubernatorial Election as kindergarten aspirants.

His words, "Dr Kayode Oduoye is a kindergarten aspirant but there are many credible, sellable, competent aspirants from Osun west senatorial district that are good and prepared to lead PDP to victory in 2018."

Odeyemi also advised Otunba Iyiola Omisore to play the role of an elder statesman and put forward another candidate that is devoid of controversy.