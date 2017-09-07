If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

General News | 7 September 2017 18:14 CET

Artisan Escapes Fire Disaater In Delta Community

By Kenneth Orusi, The Nigerian Voice, Asaba

A refrigerator workshop and its owner were prevented from burning to ashes by passers-by while its owner was working on a refrigerator given to him by one of his customers.

The incidence occurred Thursday in Ughelli, administrative headquarter of Ughelli local government council, Delta State while the owner of the workshop, one Mr Grant was using the cyclinder gas to work before it exploided.

At the time of this report, the reason for the exploision was still sketchy, but our correspondent learnt it was caused by a leakage on the gas cyclinder which had contact with the fire from the nossile.

It was gathered that Mr Grant sustained burnts in parts of his body while trying to safe the situation before help came from onlookers.









