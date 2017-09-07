DELTA LGA POLLS: Am In Race To Deliver Dividends Of Democracy --- Eshanomi

As preparations towards elections in the third tiers of government gathers momentum in Delta State, an aspirant for the chairmanship position, under the aegis of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Stanley Eshanomi, has declared that he is in the race to bring democratic dividends to the good people of Sapele local government area.

The chairmanship hopeful disclosed that he had watched the trend of events in the council under the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying that, “as a result of questionable characters and the leadership style of those people in power in the lcal government, I see my people suffer in the lack of various social amenities. I decided to contest the chairmanship position in my local government by offering myself as a sacrificial lamp just as our Lord Jesus did to redeem mankind”.

The APC Chairmanship contender made the assertion in Asaba, Wednesday when he stormed the secretariat of the Indigeneous Correspondents’ Chapel (ICC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council as a quest.

While noting that Sapele is an ancient city, he regretted that Sapele had remained undeveloped under PDP, “I also believe that even in your primary, seconday school and university days, some of you read about the ancient city of Sapele. Today, the story is different in various ways, the council area lacks infrastructure, good roads, Sapele main market has remained an eyesore and the town has no Technical College”.

He allayed fear and the emassing of public funds in private bank accounts, “my motive of joining this race, is not for selfish interest, neither to fill my bank account with public funds. I will never disappoint my people”.

Hear him: “Sapele does not have any higher institution, polytechnic, College of education among others. Those will be some of my major area of focus, educational programmes, caring for the less privilege, skills acquisition, youth empowerment and encouraging hard working among the youths so that they can be employed in so many areas”.

He said the time and hour have come for indigenes of Sapele to vote wisely in the forthcoming local government polls, stressing that “The people of Sapele need positive change in all part of human endeavor; I am Stanley Eshanomi, the right man for this job. I am on a rescue mission to liberate the good people of Sapele from darkness as a result of bad leadership of the PDP. I must tell you that it is a thing of shame and disgrace that the name of Sapele has been rubbished.I have a lot to offer to my people”, the chairmanship expectant declared.

On the alleged poor governornance of the state by the governor, Mr Ifranyi Okowa, Eshanomi urged Okowa to braze up to the challenges on ground and bring democratic dividends to Deltans, “I will advice governor Ifeanyi Okowa, to employ more hands for better governance. Delta State need results and not excuses”, he warned.