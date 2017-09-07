3 Dead, 8 Kidnapped, 46 Houses Set On Fire, Church Burnt As Boko Haram Escalates Reign Of Terror In Cameroon

Boko Haram Islamist militants continued with their reign of terror on Tuesday night in Cameroon, killing three persons, abducting eight others and setting on fire 46 houses, including a church.

The latest bloodshed and devastation by the ISIS-partners in West Africa occurred in the town of Dzaba in the Mayo-Moskota department of Cameroon’s far north, reported reliable Cameroonian newspaper, L’Oeil Du Sahel.

The killing came only a day after an unidentified man was beheaded by Boko Haram in the town of Doulou, also in Cameroon’s far north.

In more than 500 suicide bombings as well as hundreds of gun attacks, Boko Haram has killed more than 2000 civilians in Cameroon since 2014, in addition to hundreds of soldiers and policemen.

Hundreds of people have also been kidnapped and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes and means of livelihood.

In Neighboring Nigeria, the picture is even bleaker, and getting darker every day. There, more than 25, 000 civilians have been massacred since 2009 by Boko Haram and over 2.5 million people have been displaced. Thousands have been kidnapped, including the Chibok girls who were abducted from their school in April 2014, triggering global condemnation and leading to the defeat of President Goodluck Jonathan a year later in March 2015.

Worse, reports claimed days ago that Abubakar Shekau’s men had started using drones to launch deadly attacks in Nigeria and Cameroon.

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and long serving leader of Cameroon, Paul Biya, had all vowed to crush the Nigeria-based militants who are attempting to form a caliphate around the Lake Chad region, but as days turned into weeks, and weeks turned into months, then years, those boasts and claims proved to be false.