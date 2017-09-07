Driver arraigned for crushing Teen pedestrian to death in Osun

The Osun State Police command has dragged a 24-year-old driver, Ishola Wasiu, before an Osogbo Magistrates Court for allegedly crushing a teenage pedestrian to death.

Prosecutor, Inspector Rasak told the court that the accused person drove recklessly on the public highway on the 28 of August, 2017 at Kajola Area, Osogbo by a Lexus RX 330 model.

He added that the accused drove recklessly without obeying the traffic rules.

Inspector Rasaq said the offences is contrary to Section 81(1) and punishable under Section 18 of the Road Traffic Act Cap. 115 Vol. II, Laws of Osun State, Nigeria, 2003.

But the accused person pleaded not guilty to the allegations preferred against him.

His defense counsel, Chief Bola Abimbola applied for the bail of the accused in the most liberal terms.

In her ruling, Magistrate Fatimah Sodamade granted the accused bail of N500,000 with one surety in the like sum.

She thereafter adjourned the case till October 18, 2017 for mention.