IN SUPPORT OF SENATOR MISAU'S REVELATIONS: UNACCOUNTED GOVERNMENT REVENUE BY THE POLICE

The primary objective of the Police Mobile Force (MOPOL) is to serve as the "striking arm of the Nigeria Police" to suppress riots and civil unrest. It was established in 1963 by Prime Minister Tafawa Belewa. He was inspired to establish it on return from Malaysia where he witnessed the display of the Malaysian striking force.

At the return of democracy in 1999 and military retired to their barracks, members of the elite mobile police force became a hot commodity as the conventional police could not repel the fire power of militants and other high profile crimes.

A PMF or MOPOL personnel is supposed to serve for a period of four years after receiving three months training at the MOPOL training College, Gwoza. They are ruggedly trained that they could jump out of a moving truck at a speed of 40KMH or more. That is the reason they are commonly referred to as " the flying baton or kill and go"

A mobile police squadron is supposed to have ten units of not less than sixty three (63) personnel, headed by a squadron Commander not below the rank of a Chief Suprintendent of Police (CSP) and not older than forty (40) years of age. Each of the unit is headed by a Unit Commander of the rank of a Deputy Suprintendent of Police (DSP). He is supposed to go to Gwoza or Ila -Oragun for training with them. He is supposed to be with them everywhere, know them by names and know each one's capabilities. They all serve for four years and are referred back to the conventional or regular police while a new set is recruited.

How are they recruited? A squadroon Commander sends a signal to all state Commands notifying them of his visit to test prospective PNF personnel on a given dates. Such candidates are screened by rigorous physical and mental tests and the successful ones are considered for training. The same is applicable to officers. They are sent out for a special training. The above processes have currently been discarded and replaced with a corrupt shortcut system.

Today, the police rank and file are alleged to pay their way into the MOPOL Unit. It is alleged that each officer parts with Fifty thousand naira (N50,000.00) at the office of the DIG Operations. The PA to the DIG collects the money, compiles the list and send to the Commissioner of Police (MOPOL) for information and all Command CPs to release the men to report to their special training. It must be noted that the alleged payment may vary, depending on the viability of the squadroon. Example, Porthacourt, Delta, Ikeja, Keffi Road attracts higher payment. Today, the squadroon Commander does not know his team while the CP MOPOL is a mere rubber stamp. The squdroon Commanders through the same alleged process parts with between Two hundred thousand naira (N200,000.00) to One Million naira (N1,000,000.00) depending on the squdroon. The most juicy and most expensive squadroon is alleged to be MOPOL 21, situated at the heart of Porthacourt in Rivers State.

The wide spread rumour is that Squadroon Commanders and the Unit Commander send their returns directly to the IGP and the DIG Operations. Though it is not independently verified but various testimonies point to the direction of corruption in the high command of the institution.

As was alleged by the Distinguished and courageous Senator ISAH MISAU, there is alleged payment of up to Fifteen Million for juicy posts for cadre of Commissioners and above. The Ditinguished Senator must be given a National Medal of courage for daring the most kept secret of the Nigeria Police.

