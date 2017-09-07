Osun Govt. to build 5,000 housing units in Ede, Iwo, others

The Government of Osun State in collaboration with the African Nations Development Programme (ANDP) has concluded arrangements to build a total of 5,000 housing units of two bedroom bungalow across the state.

The project, a World Nations Development Initiative, is in support of the efforts of Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration on social protection programme.

Speaking with representatives of the ANDP who paid him another working visit in Osogbo, Aregbesola said the housing units would be delivered in Ede, Iwo, Ikirun, Ilesa and Ila-Orangun.

Aregbesola, who was represented by the Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, Architect Akintunde Akinajo, disclosed that about 400hectares of land have been provided for the housing project and other infrastructures in the five selected cities in the state.

The Governor pointed out that series of meetings have been held with traditional rulers and other relevant stakeholders in the five selected communities in a bid to make the project all inclusive and a success.

He noted that all required documentation have been communicated to ANDP on the selected sites.

Appreciating the ANDP for choosing Osun for the development project, Aregbesola assured them of total support in every area requested during the implementation of the project.

In his remarks, Akinajo said Aregbesola has contributed immensely to the development of the State in all ramifications and has created a framework which other developments could be built upon.

He emphasized that the indigenes of the state are peace loving and appealed to the benefiting communities for a total support to the ANDP officials and show them hospitality, support, commitment and sense of inclusiveness to various developments to the contractors when the project starts.

The Nigeria’s Director of the ANDP who led the team to the state, Mr. Eze Ifeanyichukwu stated that the 5,000 housing units of 2 bedroom bungalow will also include hospitals, schools (primary and secondary), police stations, market and others facilities for the less privileged.

He added that, with the support of the State Government, the project will commence implementation after the ground breaking ceremony.