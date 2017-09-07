APC Govt. has institutionalized good governance- Osun council boss, Oloyede

The Executive Secretary, Irepodun South Local Council Development Area, (LCDA) Erin-Osun, Hon. Adekunle Oloyede has commended the All Progressives Congress, APC, led government in Nigeria for being aggressive towards sustaining democracy and good governance in the country.

The council boss asserted that some of the steps taken by the President Muhammadu Buhari led government to stimulate the nation's economy, strengthen unity, love and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians shown that the present administration meant well for Nigerians.

Oloyede stated this in a statement issued to commemorate his 100 days in office.

The APC chieftain said the present administration has set a standard and template for good governance in Nigeria, a move which according to him has culminated into successes recorded on the fight against corruption and insurgency.

Oloyede held that the APC government in the country has set a new agenda for political parties in the country particularly on the need for those in the positions of authority to prioritize people's welfare.

‎He said the present administration in the country has demonstrated clearly the difference between democracy and good governance as being reflected in the laudable achievements made in the last two years.

While commending Governor Rauf Aregbesola for revolutionalising democracy and good governance in the last six years, Oloyede said the giant strides of Aregbesola's administration are testimonies to what government represents.

According to him, it is not a gainsay that APC government has brought about the most desired change which Nigerians have clamoured for over the years.

"The present government in Nigeria has left no one in doubt that democracy and good governance are sine qua non to overall development and nation's building.

"It is evident that president Muhamadu Buhari led government has demonstrated high sense of commitment to advance Nigeria and rescue Nigerians out of socioeconomic predicaments.

"We are all living witnesses to what has been the motive of successive governments in Nigeria. We all witnessed what has been the priorities of successive governments particularly since 1999 when the country returned to civil rule.

"So, it is not about sycophancy neither it is praise-sing, but about reality and practical impacts of good governance. One doesn't need to be told before knowing that the APC led government has been so dynamic, pragmatic and committed to people's welfare and general well being of the nation and her citizenry.

"It is therefore clear that no right thinking Nigerian having juxtaposed the state of the nation about five years ago with the state of the nation now, one will not but salute the unprecedented courage of President Muhammadu Buhari who God has been using to place the country to righteous path of socioeconomic and political prosperity.

"While it is on record that the progressive governments across the country have not in anyway disappointed the Nigerian people, it is noteworthy to say that our own Governor Rauf Aregbesola has successfully en-rooted the spirit of service to humanity in all in the state.

"He (Aregbesola) has realistically and unequivocally turned around the economic fortunes of Osun through his commitment to human and capital developments.

"Aside being the engineer of unusual government, his administration has in no measure contributed significantly at turning Osun to infrastructural cynosure in the comity of states in Nigeria.

"We are proud to have Aregbesola as our governor because his emergence has brought accolades, encomiums and pride to our dear state through his people-oriented policies and programmes that have impacted tremendously in the lives of all.

"It is on record that Aregbesola's administration has witnessed plethora of changes in all sectors particularly on his commitment to development as well as his courage to rescue Osun people from poverty to prosperity, darkness to light and grass to grace‎.

‎"Aregbesola's administration has made what seems impossible possible. His government has brought unusualism to governance and this has made Osun to be the cynosure of transformation, developments and socioeconomic model.‎

‎"It is not an hyperbole that in Osun today, there is no sector that has not felt his impact. There is no town, community, family and household throughout the state that has not benefited in one way or the other from Aregbesola's pro-masses policies.‎

‎‎"These among others have been the traits with which millions of us have imbibed from his wealth of progressive politics and political ideology and ideals as he (Aregbesola) remains a true leader with no equivalence.

‎"As for me, "to whom much is given, much is expected", then, all his visions required a rallied-point support from all and sundry particularly to APC governments in the state and the country at large." he eulogised.‎

‎Oloyede expressed confidence in the ability of the APC government to take the country to enviable point ever known in history, saying "our party is the only political party that can guarantee meaning and sustainable development as we have been doing."

‎Itemising some of his administration's interventions on assumption of office, Oloyede said he has democratilized good governance to the grassroots.

"Our administration has renovated Oke La Health Centre, purchased and distributed health facilities to all the health centres in Erin Osun."

In a bid to complement the effort of the government in ensuring environmental cleanness, Oloyede said no fewer than three refuse dumping sites have been cleared.

‎"We have embarked on massive road g‎rading as this gesture cut across the nooks and crannies of communities and streets just as we have the construction of phase 1 of permanent site of council Secretariat.

"We also collaborated with NYSC on free medical test and treatment for Erin Osun residents and its adjoining communities while we have been doing our best to improve on welfare package for Community Development Council (CDC) of serving corps members in the district.

‎"We have not been found wanting on the regular payment of arrears of casual workers allowances as this doesn't in anyway affect other commitments." he stressed.