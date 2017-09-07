Hausa community in Anambra State supports Obiano re-election

Nnewi, Sept. 6, 2017 -- The Hausa community living at Nnewi has pledged to give their 100 per cent support toward the re-election of Gov. Willie Obiano.

The Anambra State Governorship election has been scheduled to hold on Nov. 18, 2017 with Gov. Obiano as the frontrunner.

This was made known by Chief Imam of Nnewi Central Mosque, Alhaji Garba Yusuf during an interview.

``We have enjoyed peaceful co-existence with our host community. We are happy that we have never been harassed in form.

``We have been carrying on our business under a conducive atmosphere.’’

Alhaji Yusuf commended the governor for his religious tolerance and support toward the Muslims in the state.

Meanwhile, a Muslim faithful Ali Musa thanked God for making 2017 Eid-el-kabir feast possible.

He enjoined his fellow Muslims to imbibe the virtues of love, sacrifice and tolerance for peaceful co-existence. ##