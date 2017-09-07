NULGE STORMS ENUGU HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY, DEMANDS LOCAL GOVERNMENT AUTONOMY

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Enugu State Chapter, Wednesday staged a solidarity rally to demand a greater local government autonomy and independence in its administrative, political and financial functions.

The rally which saw hundreds of workers marched to the Enugu State House of Assembly in Enugu was a peaceful protest against injustice and political interference on the activities of the local governments by state actors whom union members said were hindering the progress and participation by the people at the grassroots.

The peaceful rally was in collaboration with the National Labour Congress, NLC as members carried various shades of placards and marched to the State House to register their grievances.

The union in a joint action said that independence of local government was paramount and necessitated employment for the local people, growth of the economy, and would help draw and retain competent administrators, rather than leave incompetent people running the affairs of the local people, as the best hands were either in the state or federal levels.

Addressing the NULGE members and members of the press during the rally, the National Treasurer of the union and the Chairman of NLC Ogun State Comr. Ambali Akeem noted that where the local government was made autonomous, it would serve the people especially those at the grassroots level better and called for the strenthening of the local government system.

"Let's strengthen the capacity of the councillors and chairmen. Let's develop the anti-corruption agency at the local government level so that there would be checks and balances. If we strenthen the system, local government administrators would be accountable to the people who elected them and not loyal to the lords that appointed them,"

"We do not want someone who is a surrogate, and an appointee of the governor. We do not want coronation at the local government. We want proper election and that is why we clamour that we be heard and attended to."

Let's conduct local government elections simultaneously as that of the president and the governors so that the chairman can independently operate in accordance with the law."

He said there was the need for more autonomy to the local government, describing the local government as the mirror of the society.

"Local government is the mirror of the society because when you retire, you will go back to your local area. It is what you were able to put in that area that you are going to reap."

Comr. Akeem added that the salaries of workers and better primary education were part of the demands of the union.

The former National President of NULGE, Comr. Kingsley Obasi, told newsmen that they were agitating against being tied to the aprons and strings of the state government, adding that allocation should be released directly to the local government and not left in the hands of the state government.

Addressing the union at the State House of Assembly , the Speaker of the House, Hon. Edward Ubosi said that the agitations of NULGE have been registered and would be given due attention.

He said he would do his best to ensure that the demands were met and called on NULGE members and stakeholders to continue their campaign at the various local government headquarters in the State for more support and votes since the process would still end in voting by the House in consultation with the union.

''NULGE would bear me witness that I am supportive to its course. The local government is working. Biometric is ongoing, and arrears have neen settled. By next month, all leave allowances would be settled. Pensions too has been settled and by September 18, all due allowances would be taken care of. If we could pay salaries, and allowances, why can't we give you autonomy? I assure NULGE that Enugu State House of Assembly will give local government autonomy a human face".

Ubosi further thanked the NULGE members for presenting their case peacefully without recourse to fighting or destroying government property and prayed for God's love to reign in the union and help in actualizing their demands.

The union however prayed the Assembly to work on a bill that would guarantee independence and direct allocation of funds to the local government, which Comr. Kingsley Obasi said would help in bringing development to the rural people.

They requested that the Assembly and the government scrap the State Independent Electoral Board, SIEB, and stressed that INEC should conduct all elections in Nigeria, including the local government elections hitherto handled by the SIEB.

The union also demand the scrapping of 'Jack' whom they said is corrupt and not meeting its expectations and instead enshrine the local government service commission in the constitution as its counterparts- the federal and state civil service commission and to return local government to the state it was in 1988/1989