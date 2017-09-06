If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Health | 6 September 2017

Federal government meets doctors over strike

By Emmanuel Ekaette

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige has accused members of the National Association of Resident Doctors for breaching the constitution by going on indefinite strike.

Dr. Ngigi who spoke at a mediation meeting today at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, said he was hopeful that the current strike would be the shortest in the history of Nigeria, urging them to immediately call it off.“Once agreement is reached by the Federal government, no employer has the right to embark on strike. By going on strike you have breached Section 18 of the Trade Dispute Act of 2004,” he said.

According to newsmen, the meeting had in attendance the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, representatives of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation amongst others


By: oladewa victor

