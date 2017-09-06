DUAL CITIZENSHIP CERTIFICATES ARE UNNCECESSARY!

Majority of Ugandans abroad were born and bred in Uganda, both their parents were born and bred in Uganda, both their paternal and maternal grandparents were born and bred in Uganda. So, how the hell do they not become Ugandans the moment they acquire dual citizenship, and are,therefore, required to pay huge amounts of money to become Ugandans again. Its really laughable, to say the least, and more laughable that organisations such as UNAA, are the ones organising the issuing of dual citizenship certificates. Actually,the $450 charged for dual citizenship is relic of a ‘money-making’ scheme than anything else.I am suspicious of what appears to be a widespread desire to milk money out of Ugandans abroad, and its disgusting. So disgusting!

Nobody likes being segregated,because that’s how it feels like for Ugandans with dual citizenship, basing on the ignorance of some legislators. Yes, its pure ignorance because the dual citizenship law as it is, smells of ignorance of those who passed it.We should stop labelling Ugandans abroad in any way. Issuing them certificates is totally ridiculous. Born in Ireland, the (English) Duke of Wellington never liked to be called an Irishman. His rebuttal — “When somebody was born in a stable, that does not make him a horse.”

Secondly, passports are documents in the name of a head of state asking that their subjects be granted protection in a country outside their jurisdiction.They have been around since the 19th and 20th century. So, I find it odd that again Ugandans abroad are charged different passport fees(renewal and lost passports) in comparison to those at home.This is the segregation and the money making scheme i’m talking about, and it should stop. There should be standard fees for all passports!

*Abbey Kibirige Semuwemba*

