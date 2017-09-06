Okowa Decries Spat Of Oil Theft In Delta

The Delta State governor Mr Ifeanyi Okowa, has lamented the increase in the activities of oil bunkerers in the state despite several destruction of their facilities by security operatives.

The Governor made the disclosure while addressing journalists on the outcome of Security Council meeting held Wednesday in Warri with the state Deputy Governor; Barr Kingsley Burutu Otuaro and heads of different security agencies in the state in attendance.

He stated that measures have been put in place to stop the activities of oil thieves.

It would be recalled that a first class monarch the Orodje of Okope kingdom, Orhue I, decried the wave of cultism which has resulted into kidnapping and other social vises across the state.

According to the Governor, “every two weeks, we sit with security chiefs to analyze security situation in the state, today, it was heartwarming to note that issues of kidnapping and other security challenges came up, it was discovered that they are on downward trend”.

He observed that the synergy between security agencies operating in the state, especially in the area of sharing of information have helped a lot to ensure a peaceful state, assuring that his administration would continue to encourage the good working relationship between the agencies.

Governor Okowa commended Traditional and other community leaders for effectively collaborating with the state government to continuously engage the youths towards ensuring sustained peace in the state.

On the issue of Ogulaghha Community and threat to oil operation activities in the area, the Governor said, the issues at stake have been resolved, adding that the Deputy Governor, Barr. Otuaro has been mandated to carry on with advocacy visits in the area to consolidate on the resolutions reached.