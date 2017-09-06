 EFCC Arrests Gombe SEMA Officials for Theft

Operatives of the Gombe Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested Secretary to Gombe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Danlami Arab Rukuje, for alleged involvement in the diversion of materials meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

His arrest followed a tip-off received by the Intelligence and Special Operations Section (ISOS) of the office. The materials, which include cans of paints and bags of cement meant as building materials donated to the state by the Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiatives (PCNI), never made it to the IDP camps. Investigations revealed that they were, instead, diverted to other areas including markets, for sale.

A team of operatives acting on the information immediately swung into action, and located shops where the materials were being sold. The Gombe State Fertilizer Grinding Plant where some of the materials were kept was also raided. A store keeper at the state’s Emergency Agency, Isa Garba, was subsequently arrested.

Further investigations, led to the arrest of a staff of the state’s Fertilizer Grinding Plant, Mu'azu Suleman KT.

The suspects will be charged to court, as soon as investigations are concluded.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

6th September, 2017