Ekiti 2018: PDP stakeholders adopt Fayose’s Deputy as sole guber candidate
Less than twelve months to the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti
State, critical stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in
the State have adopted the Deputy Governor, Prof Kolapo Olusola, from
Ekiti South Senatorial District, as the preferred candidate of the
party.
Adoption of the deputy governor, who is a professor of Building
Technology from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun
State, was the major decision reached at the party’s stakeholders
meeting in Ado Ekiti today.
The meeting was attended by 177 councillors, 177 ward chairmen, 16
Local Government party chairmen, 16 Local Council Chairmen, Chairmen
and members of Boards and Parastatals, State Executive Council, Ekiti
State House of Assembly members, serving and former members of the PDP
State Working Committee, former Deputy Governor, among others.
The communique issued at the end of the meeting reads; “After due
consultation, without prejudice to the provisions of the Electoral Act
2010 (as amended), we formally endorse His Excellency, Prof Kolapo
Olusola (the current deputy governor), from Ekiti South Senatorial
District, as our preferred aspirant/candidate.”
Those who signed the communique are; Hon Anifowose Mustapha, for
Councillors, Alhaji Amuda Sunmonu, for Ward Chairmen; Hon Femi
Bamisile, for Local Government Party Chairmen; Hon Dapo Olagunju, for
Local Government Chairmen (ALGON); Senator Bode Ola, for Chairmen of
Board and Parastatals; Dr Modupe Alade (Secretary to the State
Government), for State Executive Council; Rt. Hon. Kolawole Oluwawole,
Speaker of the State House of Assembly and the State Chairman of the
party, Chief Gboyega Oguntuase.
Speaking with journalists after the adoption, State Chairman of the
PDP, Chief Oguntuase said the party organs will abide by the decision
taken by the stakeholders in the overall interest of the party and the
entire people of Ekiti State.
He however said that the adoption will not preclude any member of the
party that is interested in the governorship ticket from contesting,
adding that open and transparent primary election will be held in
accordance with the rules of the party.
Chairman of Forum of Ward Chairmen, Alhaji Amuda Sunmonu also hailed
the decision to adopt Prof Olusola, maintaining that “Wherever
Governor Fayose goes, we will follow him.”
Also speaking on behalf of local council councillors, Hon Anifowose
Mustapha said all the 177 councillors in the State were solidly behind
the governor and “the decision of the party’s stakeholders remained
binding on all of us.”
Secretary to the State Government, Dr Modupe Alade described the
deputy governor as a competent and loyal member of the Governor
Ayodele Fayose political family, adding that his adoption was a reward
for loyalty, dedication and commitment.