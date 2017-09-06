Ekiti 2018: PDP stakeholders adopt Fayose’s Deputy as sole guber candidate

Less than twelve months to the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti

State, critical stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in

the State have adopted the Deputy Governor, Prof Kolapo Olusola, from

Ekiti South Senatorial District, as the preferred candidate of the

party.

Adoption of the deputy governor, who is a professor of Building

Technology from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun

State, was the major decision reached at the party’s stakeholders

meeting in Ado Ekiti today.

The meeting was attended by 177 councillors, 177 ward chairmen, 16

Local Government party chairmen, 16 Local Council Chairmen, Chairmen

and members of Boards and Parastatals, State Executive Council, Ekiti

State House of Assembly members, serving and former members of the PDP

State Working Committee, former Deputy Governor, among others.

The communique issued at the end of the meeting reads; “After due

consultation, without prejudice to the provisions of the Electoral Act

2010 (as amended), we formally endorse His Excellency, Prof Kolapo

Olusola (the current deputy governor), from Ekiti South Senatorial

District, as our preferred aspirant/candidate.”

Those who signed the communique are; Hon Anifowose Mustapha, for

Councillors, Alhaji Amuda Sunmonu, for Ward Chairmen; Hon Femi

Bamisile, for Local Government Party Chairmen; Hon Dapo Olagunju, for

Local Government Chairmen (ALGON); Senator Bode Ola, for Chairmen of

Board and Parastatals; Dr Modupe Alade (Secretary to the State

Government), for State Executive Council; Rt. Hon. Kolawole Oluwawole,

Speaker of the State House of Assembly and the State Chairman of the

party, Chief Gboyega Oguntuase.

Speaking with journalists after the adoption, State Chairman of the

PDP, Chief Oguntuase said the party organs will abide by the decision

taken by the stakeholders in the overall interest of the party and the

entire people of Ekiti State.

He however said that the adoption will not preclude any member of the

party that is interested in the governorship ticket from contesting,

adding that open and transparent primary election will be held in

accordance with the rules of the party.

Chairman of Forum of Ward Chairmen, Alhaji Amuda Sunmonu also hailed

the decision to adopt Prof Olusola, maintaining that “Wherever

Governor Fayose goes, we will follow him.”

Also speaking on behalf of local council councillors, Hon Anifowose

Mustapha said all the 177 councillors in the State were solidly behind

the governor and “the decision of the party’s stakeholders remained

binding on all of us.”

Secretary to the State Government, Dr Modupe Alade described the

deputy governor as a competent and loyal member of the Governor

Ayodele Fayose political family, adding that his adoption was a reward

for loyalty, dedication and commitment.