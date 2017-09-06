Humanitarian services: Miss Iwoland pledges support for monarch

The newly crowned miss Iwoland, Akande Bukola, has said that she is willing and ready to team up with the Oluwo of Iwo HRM. Oba (DR) AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi, in carrying out humanitarian services.

Omidan Bukola stated this at the Kings palace in Iwo town, Osun State while serving food to kids and the less privileged under the derivatives of the King himself.

According to her,"The idea of the prominent monarch in seeing that hunger is reduced if it can't be totally eradicated in Iwo, must be embraced with full support from top rated people in the land.

"The idea of feeding the poor has been a continuous activity in Iwo since the enthronement of Oba Akanbi and is usually carried out thrice in a week.

"To me it's a meaningful and Godliness initiative which will help our children associate themselves and not isolate them and will also help to decrease the rate at which young girls and boys commit crime such as stealing for their survival." Miss iwoland said.

On her plans as the Iwoland youth and cultural representative, she said, "I have a lot on my mind but it's not something I can do alone , it will be in conjunction with our initiative (ATANDA AND FRIENDS INITIATIVE), we want to focus on our female children by letting them to know the value of virginity and dangers behind improper dressing such as piercing of the body, wearing bump shot, wearing of skimpy dresses etc. also to tell the world how rich yoruba culture is.

"We will seek for funds from IWOLAND COLOSSUS to sponsor our program. It's going to be good, inspiring and educative. Watch out." She added.