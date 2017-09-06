Leave Aisha Alone - APC Warns Political Detractors

Our attention has been drawn to the story making round in the social media accusing the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Aisha Alhassan of disloyalty to the present administration.

We wish to state categorically that Mrs. Aisha Alhassan has never been found wanting in her job as a Minister and her support for this administration.

In any case, President Muhammadu Buhari would be very suspicious of Mrs. Aisha Alhassan if she dumps Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who is her benefactor for political correctness.

Suffice to say that in a nation where politicians are quick to dump the hands that assisted them to get to where they are for political expediency, we commend the rare courage of Mrs. Aisha Alhassan in identifying with her political benefactor instead of acting otherwise.

Besides, President Muhammadu Buhari has not told anyone that he is interested in seeking re-election in 2019.

Therefore we are warning those who are trying to destroy our party by raising unnecessary dust to steer clear because APC is a united family where all party faithful are expected to respect party leaders of different class and learning.

Not even in a situation where the President has not disclosed or declared to anybody that he will re-contest in 2019, should anyone rely on to accuse Mrs. Alhassan of disloyalty as her support for this administration is very glaring and cannot be questioned.

Hence, the due respect accorded to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, one of the leaders of our great party by Mrs. Aisha Alhassan is not out of place but a mark of respect to a political father.

Signed:

Mr. Collins Edwin,

National Secretary,

APC Youths Renaissace