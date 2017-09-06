The Rebirth of Live Music in Lagos

Live music is the performance of songs by an artist or singer using live instrumentation and vocals; it is an essential part of a concert because it shows how good music should be delivered at a concert. It gives the audience a chance to hear their favourite artist’s without any sort of effect.

It has always been a major and integral point for music in Nigeria. Various legends such as I.K Dairo, Osadebe, Oliver d’coque to mention but a few who were renowned for their live renditions and performances . These musicians left a remarkable and an unforgettable impression in the music scenes following the manner in which their music was communicated directly to the audience.

Legends like, Fela Kuti and his Egypt 80 Band, King Sunny Ade and the Golden Mercury Band, Sir Shina Peters and his International Stars Band have all been monumental with their performances and have as well received international recognitions for their prolific work.

The vibe and essence of the traditional African and highlife vocals still persists in a vast majority of today’s music in Nigeria and would keep thriving for as long as music continues to be in existence.

With the expansion of the Nigerian sound, more artists are embracing and bringing back the culture of live music with bands that are suited to their style of music. Live music in Nigeria is bound to gain more appreciation and become pivotal in concerts.

We are going to list a few contemporary Artists and their band names whose genres of music portray every bit of the contemporary African style. Femi Kuti and The Positive Force Band; Afro-beat, Jazz, 2Baba and The Tek Band; R&B, Reggae, Hip hop, Afro-beat, Yemi Alade and The Over Sabi Band; World, R&B, Adekunle Gold and The 79th Element; Urban highlife, World

Live Music Concerts are definitely making an overwhelming return to the music scenes in Lagos and what music lovers expect is the best Nigerian Music has to offer to bring back life to the ever burgeoning music industry.