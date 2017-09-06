Desire For Sudden Wealth Contributes To Youth Ritual Steps-Osun CP

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olafimihan Adeoye has attributed the alarming rates of ritual activities among the youth to their unholy interest for quick wealth without labour.

CP made this disclosure while briefing the newsmen at the Police Headquarters in Osogbo,Osun State about the various degrees of criminal cases the agency has recorded.

Adeoye also noted the apprehension of 4 suspected cultists who were caught with automatic pistol and locally made pistol, adding that the arms had been recovered from them.

He also disclosed the case of one Titilola Ademola and Awolola Babatunde who were found with human hands wrapped with glove in their car when a search was conducted on them by the policemen at the check point along Ogbomosho/Oyo Road at Agoro Area.

The Commissioner of Police also explained the arrest of a suspect, Adeniyi Adeyeye who allegedly possessed a human skull following the house search conducted by his men.

He also hinted the journalists of some men who engaged in the exchange of counterfeit currency, adding that it is an act of economic destruction.

Mr.Adeoye further urged the youths to get themselves involved in viable living for survival rather than venturing into ritual making acts.

The Chief Security said that investigations on the matters are still ongoing pending the prosecution of the suspects at the court of law.