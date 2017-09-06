Police Arrests Two Bank Staff, Two Others Over Robbery

The Delta State Police Command said it has apprehended the Cash management Officer of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Branch 1 Asaba, one Amina Oyewole , the Chief Security Officer of the bank for alleged armed robbery.

In a press statement made available Tuesday to journalists in Asaba, by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka, on behalf of the Command, also disclosed that two drivers were also alongside the bank officials.

The image maker said the apprehension followed “an armed robbery attack which occurred Tuesday, September 5, 2017 between Otulu and Ubulu-Okiti, along Asaba/Benin expressway, Delta State.”

“Their arrest followed preliminary investigation into the attack which revealed that, in a bid to cut corners, the bank officials illegally picked seven police officers from different locations, yet to be determined, and engaged them on an illegal escort for the conveyance of the sum of twenty-five million naira from its branch in Agbor to Asaba without using a serviceable, secure armored bullion van as required by law”.

The statement revealed that the bank staff had earlier approached the Command for escort but their request was not approved, lamenting that one of the police officers was severely wounded during the attack.

“Needless to state that when the bank officials earlier approached the Operations Department of the Command for escort men their request was turned down on the grounds that the bank does not have a serviceable bullion van needed for such operations”.

“Sadly, during the attack, one of the police escorts was fatally injured by the armed robbers who also emptied the twenty-five million naira (N25, 000,000.00) into their cars- a Honda Pilot Jeep and Toyota Corolla, Registration numbers unknown, and escaped”.

“The Command warns that henceforth banks requiring police escort must adhere to laid down regulations on specie escort especially during the ”ember” months.

“The Command reassures members of the public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the fleeing armed robbers are apprehended and brought to book and calls on them to avail it of any information that will lead to the realization of this goal”, the statement added.