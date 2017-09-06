Again, President Buhari cancels FEC meeting
The weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold today, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has announced.
Mohammed in a statement in Kano on Tuesday, said the meeting will not hold because the Eid-el-KABIR holiday deprived the ministers adequate time to prepare the documents for the meeting.
FEC meeting has not held since President Muhammadu Buhari returned from medical leave in London about a fortnight ago.
The Minister said the two-day public holidays declared for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations left little or no time to prepare for the weekly meeting.
Last week when the meeting held, the Federal Government approved the Mambilla hydro project that will be handled by a consortium of Chinese companies at a cost of $5.79billion.