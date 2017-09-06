Again, President Buhari cancels FEC meeting

The weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold today, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has announced.

Mohammed in a statement in Kano on Tuesday, said the meeting will not hold because the Eid-el-KABIR holiday deprived the ministers adequate time to prepare the documents for the meeting.

FEC meeting has not held since President Muhammadu Buhari returned from medical leave in London about a fortnight ago.

The Minister said the two-day public holidays declared for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations left little or no time to prepare for the weekly meeting.