Pro-Buhari Group Berates MASSOB Leader For Saying Igbo Are Marginized

The Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) has berated the MASSOB Leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, “for his offensive and misleading comments which portrays the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as marginalizing the people of the South East”.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja by its Chairman Hon Austin Braimoh and Secretary, Chief Cassidy Madueke, the group said that Uwazuruike’s comments has proved that “he has been a master of deceit all the years he has operated as the leader of MASSOB”.

“We have observed the churlish, but apparently unsuccessful attempts by some individuals to confuse unsuspecting Nigerians with deliberately spawned narratives casting Buhari’s administration as one with scant regards for the development of the South East geo-political zone and the equitable consideration of the people of that region in political appointments and other political opportunities.

“The best way to treat characters like Uwazuruike is to totally disregard his voice of falsehood and propaganda since it has become evident that the Buhari administration means well for the South East,’’ the group said.

The group described Uwazuruike’s comments which he made during a media interview as delusional and unfounded as the Buhari administration has made the South East region a priority in its appointment and development agenda.

Putting the records straight, the group noted that three prominent Ministries which include Foreign Affairs, Trade and Investment as well as Labour are being manned by Ministers from the South Eastern part of the country.

The group noted that in the past, very few governments made infrastructural development across the country a priority but that the present administration has not just shown the political will to correct that deficit, but has put its money where its mouth is by beginning unprecedented infrastructural development projects across the nation.

BMSG further observed that the Buhari administration has commenced the construction, maintenance and reconstruction of major roads networks in the South east which were abandoned over the years.

Apart from the road projects, the group said that the construction of the second Niger Bridge which was abandoned by previous administrations has commenced.

“Bsides, we are all witnesses to the affirmative action taken by the President in diffusing the growing tension over the matter of ill adviced quit notice by a group of Arewa youths to the Igbos.

“The President was characteristically assertive in the management of the growing imbroglio which threatened the very existence of the country at that time,’’ BMSG said.

The group therefor advised Nigerians to be cautious of divisive personalities who are in the business of fueling hatred and division along ethnic and religious divides, noting that President Buhari is committed to a united Nigeria.