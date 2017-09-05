Fayose to release N122.3m for projects in 14 communities tomorrow
Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose will present cheques worth
N122.3 million to 14 communities in the State for the various projects
under the Ekiti State Community and Social Development Agency (EKCSDA)
on Wednesday, September 6, 2017.
Special Assistant to the governor on Public Communications and New
Media, lere Olayinka, said in a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on
Tuesday, that Governor Fayose will also launch the community projects
in the 14 communities.
The communities are; Okebedo in Ilawe Ekiti, Erijiyan, Otun, Igogo,
Okeiro in Afao Ekiti, Ire, Oloje, Odo Oja in Ikere, Fulani/Aba Egbira
in Orun and Oke Odi/Iwoye in Ise Ekiti.
Others are; Oketoro in Iyin Ekiti, Iropora, Ogba Afoju in Ikere and Aaye Ekiti.
Expected to attend the ceremony are Local Govt Chairmen of the above
listed communities, traditional rulers, Chiefs, House of Assembly
members, Community Project Implementation Committee members and
community leaders are invited to this presentation.