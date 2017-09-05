Fayose to release N122.3m for projects in 14 communities tomorrow

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose will present cheques worth

N122.3 million to 14 communities in the State for the various projects

under the Ekiti State Community and Social Development Agency (EKCSDA)

on Wednesday, September 6, 2017.

Special Assistant to the governor on Public Communications and New

Media, lere Olayinka, said in a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on

Tuesday, that Governor Fayose will also launch the community projects

in the 14 communities.

The communities are; Okebedo in Ilawe Ekiti, Erijiyan, Otun, Igogo,

Okeiro in Afao Ekiti, Ire, Oloje, Odo Oja in Ikere, Fulani/Aba Egbira

in Orun and Oke Odi/Iwoye in Ise Ekiti.

Others are; Oketoro in Iyin Ekiti, Iropora, Ogba Afoju in Ikere and Aaye Ekiti.

Expected to attend the ceremony are Local Govt Chairmen of the above

listed communities, traditional rulers, Chiefs, House of Assembly

members, Community Project Implementation Committee members and

community leaders are invited to this presentation.