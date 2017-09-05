WE FASTED AND PRAYED FOR 15 DAYS AND 15 NIGHTS FOR AJIMOBI TO STEP ON TOES - APPPS

The Association of Progressive Political Party (APPPS), an association of three progressive political parties in Oyo State have made it known to newsmen that members of their organization fasted for 15 days and 15 nights for the current governor of the Pace setter state, Governor Abiola Ajimobi to step on toes.

This statement was made in a release signed by the Association’s Chairman, Mr. David Akinola of Peoples for Democratic Change (PDC), Secretary, Mr. Tolulope Adedoyin of African Peoples Alliance Party (APA) and the P.R.O, Mr. Raji Babatunde of United Progressive Party (UPP) after the association’s weekly meeting held in Ibadan yesterday.

According to the statement “The recent conferment of Obaship on some Ibadan High chiefs which had no hands of Olubadan was a sign that our prayer was answered by God. The Obaship tussle which Senator Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja, an ex-governor of the state and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji have vehemently opposed the coronation describing it as desecration of the traditional institution of Ibadan which had been rancor free for donkey years”.

“We are now happy and glad that Governor Abiola Ajimobi is now a subject of public ridicule with the recent mistake he made. Just imagine what a friend posted on his facebook timeline that after 37 years of mounting the entrance of the city of Ibadan, Sat Guru Mahraji also deserves a crown “the Oniguru of Guru village”. What a big shame and disgrace to our governor?

“We the three opposition political parties in APPPS in Oyo State pray for more of this type of mistakes from the governor. We shall continue to pray to God to confuse and shame any government forces that want to disrepute and disrespect the wishes of the poor masses in the state.