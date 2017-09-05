NIGERIANS, MAKE PEACE AND UNITY YOUR WATCHWORD.

The Centre for Civil Society and Justice (CCSJ) as a coalition of civil society groups and organizations spread across the 6 geopolitical zones of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has called out Nigerians out today, to make an unambiguous statement on the need for peace and unity

The Centre for Civil Society and Justice (CCSJ) aligns itself with the patriotic and clarion call on Nigerians to unite for peace, progress and development though tongue and tribe may differ, but in brotherhood we stand.

It's an indisputable fact that peace and unity are germane to progress and national development of any society. However, it is not in doubt that today, the peace and unity of the Nigerian people is under threat and attack by anti democratic elements and agents of destabilization and it must be resisted.

We commend wholeheartedly the laudable strides of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration uncommon resolve and commitment to fix our broken society which has been plundered and pillaged by irresponsible leadership in the past at various levels of government.

We align ourselves with the government's determination to recover our country through its uncompromising and unyielding war on corruption, insurgency and economic recovery programmes of which we all have to make sacrifices for the collective good.

It is a fact that the Nigerian people over the years have been economically, politically and socially traumatized by this pillagers and plunderers of our commonwealth, but who today are shedding crocodile tears over our pitiable plight that they contributed in no small measure to.

We are however aware that, in as much as the government is trying very hard to clear the mess inherited from its predecessors, the agents of the old order of corruption and anti democratic are now on the prowl masquerading as agitators of popular cause by incitement, reckless, provocative and hate speech to cause public disaffection and thereby undermine national security.

It is in realization of this fact that the Centre for Civil Society and Justice (CCSJ) has taken it upon itself not to fold it's arms and watch, but to call the attention of the Nigerian people to beware of the antics and plots of these agents of evil and destabilization,who don't have the interest of the people at heart.

We are also disturbed by the developments in the National Assembly and the judiciary whose conducts is at variance with their constitutional mandate and thus we are calling on both institutions of government to do a rethink and U-turn before it is too late.

We want to sound a note of warning to both organs of government, that we the Nigerian people would no longer allow our collective destiny to be toyed with like a game, as we are more than ever ready to mobilize the people to do the needful within the ambit of the law, Enough is Enough!

We align ourselves with the Presidential broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari that the unity of Nigeria is settled and urge all persons, groups and their sponsors agitating on one cause or another to stop the assault on our national psyche by incitement and plot to cause public disaffection, but rather explore the constitutional and democratic channels in addressing their grievances.

A word is enough for the wise.

Comrade Prince Goodluck Obi,

Convener