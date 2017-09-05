Ekiti 2018: Fayose cautions mischief makers, says God will choose his successor
Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has cautioned Peoples
Democratic Party (PDP) faithful in the State against sowing seeds of
discord amongst aspirants and leadership of the party.
According to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public
Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose, who
sounded the note of warning during a meeting on Monday, at his Afao
Ekiti residence with aspirants and leaders from Ikole, Ijero and
Ise/Orun LGAs on Monday, said he had nothing against the aspirations
of those eyeing the Ekiti top seat.
The governor stressed that; "Followers need not create a wedge between
me and gubernatorial aspirants. As much as aspirants have the right to
aspire, I also reserves the right to support whoever God asks him to
support.
"If I were asked to pick a candidate to succeed me, I would have
picked Kayode Oso straight off. But I have called him into the room
and told him to allow me seek God's consent concerning it. I have
called my deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, I have also called Bisi
Omoyeni into the room and
asked him to allow me seek God's consent. Whoever God chooses, we will
support among the aspirants. Whoever that is not the one, the spirit
of sportsmanship should be embraced.
"I have nothing against Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, I have great respect
for him, from ministerial appointment to chairmanship at Ekiti State
University and then his recommendation to the party at the national
level, I have always stood by him, I wouldn't have done that for
someone I don't love, so mischief makers had better looked elsewhere
to play their game."
Governor Fayose appealed to party members to downplay personal agenda
and ensure the party's interest is put on the front burner, adding
that "never will any candidate be imposed on the people.
"We won't allow anybody destroy the goodwill being enjoyed presently
by the PDP because there is no doubt about our party's popularity in
Ekiti today.
"I want to assure you that entire nobody will impose anybody on you.
With me here, you will all get justice.
"Those we imposed in the past disappointed us, the system should be
allowed to run its course," he said.
Governor Fayose, during the meeting with party members from Ijero
Ekiti also directed that about 23 members hitherto suspended from the
party be forgiven and reabsorbed into the party.