Ekiti 2018: Fayose cautions mischief makers, says God will choose his successor

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has cautioned Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP) faithful in the State against sowing seeds of

discord amongst aspirants and leadership of the party.

According to a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public

Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose, who

sounded the note of warning during a meeting on Monday, at his Afao

Ekiti residence with aspirants and leaders from Ikole, Ijero and

Ise/Orun LGAs on Monday, said he had nothing against the aspirations

of those eyeing the Ekiti top seat.

The governor stressed that; "Followers need not create a wedge between

me and gubernatorial aspirants. As much as aspirants have the right to

aspire, I also reserves the right to support whoever God asks him to

support.

"If I were asked to pick a candidate to succeed me, I would have

picked Kayode Oso straight off. But I have called him into the room

and told him to allow me seek God's consent concerning it. I have

called my deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, I have also called Bisi

Omoyeni into the room and

asked him to allow me seek God's consent. Whoever God chooses, we will

support among the aspirants. Whoever that is not the one, the spirit

of sportsmanship should be embraced.

"I have nothing against Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, I have great respect

for him, from ministerial appointment to chairmanship at Ekiti State

University and then his recommendation to the party at the national

level, I have always stood by him, I wouldn't have done that for

someone I don't love, so mischief makers had better looked elsewhere

to play their game."

Governor Fayose appealed to party members to downplay personal agenda

and ensure the party's interest is put on the front burner, adding

that "never will any candidate be imposed on the people.

"We won't allow anybody destroy the goodwill being enjoyed presently

by the PDP because there is no doubt about our party's popularity in

Ekiti today.

"I want to assure you that entire nobody will impose anybody on you.

With me here, you will all get justice.

"Those we imposed in the past disappointed us, the system should be

allowed to run its course," he said.

Governor Fayose, during the meeting with party members from Ijero

Ekiti also directed that about 23 members hitherto suspended from the

party be forgiven and reabsorbed into the party.