Osun Govt. Spends N18m on National Youth Games

The Osun Government on Tuesday said it has released the sum of N18 million for the preparation and participation of athletes and officials for the 2017 ‘3rd National Youth Games’ holding in Ilorin, Kwara.

Addressing press men in Osogbo on the preparations of the state team, Mr Biyi Odunlade, Commissioner for Social Protection, Sports and Special Needs, said the state governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola had already released the money/fund for the event.

Odunlade said the governor approved and released the total sum of N18 million for the camping, preparation and participation of athletes and officials in the Games and that the athletes and officials are all in high spirit as they set out for the Games in two days time.

He said the governor, a sport loving governor, believes that sports enhances physical and mental development, and that his love for sports facilitated the quick release of funds for the state participation in the Games.

He said a total of 68 athletes would be representing the state in 17 events, which includes; Athletics, Swimming, Boxing, Scrabble, Weight lifting, Karate, Judo, Table and Lawn Tennis and others.

He said the athletes going for the Games had been training within and outside the state for a long time and that the expectation of the state/government from the athletes are: ten Gold medals, 15 silver and 19 bronze medals.

According to the Commissioner, the officials and athletes were well prepared, motivated and ready to move and that by Thursday, they would all be in Ilorin for the Games.

He said his ministry is saddle with sports and youths development and that the youths games will provide an avenue for engaging the youths and channelling their energy positively.

“In the concern that we must develop the youths, we must develop sports. Besides laurels, sports is a positive attraction for all round development of the body.

"When you do sports, all negative distractions would go as your health will improve and your vision about life would equally improve as you become more righteous.” he said