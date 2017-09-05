Ooni calls for better understanding of African cultures as Olojo festival kicks off

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has warned against demonising Yoruba deities and called for better understanding of the African culture and beliefs.

The traditional ruler said this in his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State while unveiling this year’s edition of the Olojo festival.

Oba Adeyeye said it has become very imperative to repackage African culture and remove negative tag put on the cultural beliefs of the black race.

The monarch said contrary to the view of many people within and outside the continent, deities and forbears of the Africans were all servants of God who did exceptionally well in delivering on the mandate given to them by God.

Ooni Ogunwusi gave historical background of the festival and disclosed that he would wear a special crown known as 'Ade Are' during the festival.

Ooni explained that the Olojo festival is the celebration of the first dusk and dawn and that during the festival, he would visit the Oke Mogun where the first dusk and dawn happened.

He noted that the Olojo festival is a global event and called for proper education of the younger generation on the significance of major cultural celebrations of Yoruba people.

He also highlighted other activities and events lined up to make this year's Olojo festival which include a workshop for the youth on culture, a football competition, traditional games, fashion show and a traditional musical night.

Meanwhile, the Ooni would be in seclusion for 7 days to commune with his ancestors and offer blessings during the festival. The grand finale of of the Olojo festival would hold on September 30 in Ife.