Police Arraign man, 70, For Allegedly Defrauding mother, Son Of N250,000 In Osun

A 70-year-old man, Kareem Adebayo has been arraigned by Osun State Police command before a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, the State capital for allegedly defrauding one mother and son of N250,000.

Prosecutor Taiwo Adegoke briefed the court that the accused sometimes in the year 2017, received the sum of N250,000 from one Alirat Olawumi under the pretence of assisting her son, Jamiu Olawumi in securing him a job in the ongoing Armed Recruitments exercise through his's son (accused), simply identified as Mudashiru, who is a Military man serving at Benin, Edo State.

He added that the offence committed is contrary to and punishable under section 419 of Criminal Code Cap 34 Volume II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2003.

Meanwhile, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the allegation preferred against him.

His counsel, Nagite Okobe also applied for his bail in the most liberal terms.

In her ruling, Magistrate Olubukola Awodele granted the accused bail of N200,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the matter to the 24th of November, 2017 for hearing.