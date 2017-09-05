PHOTOS: Bolanle Ambode Female Football Competition

The 1st Bolanle Ambode female football competition, organized by Hon. Abiodun Tobun, in honour of the wife of the Governor, at Epe was held recently.

Enjoy the photos of the memorable football outing.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode inspecting players of Save & Sound Football Club, before kick-off of the final match of the 1st Bolanle Ambode Female Football Competition, organized by Hon. Abiodun Tobun, in honour of the wife of the Governor, at Epe, recently.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (m); Mrs. Adenike Tobun; rep. of the speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Muyiwa Jimoh; Hon. Segun Olulade; chairman, Epe Local Govt., Hon. Adesanya Adedoyin; and players of Show Dem Soccer Club, during the final match of the 1st Bolanle Ambode female football competition, organized by Hon. Abiodun Tobun, in honour of the wife of the Governor, at Epe, recently.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (2nd left); rep. of the speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Muyiwa Jimoh (L); Mrs. Adenike Tobun (2nd right) and Chief Akanni Seriki (r), during the final match of the 1st Bolanle Ambode Female Football Competition, organized by Hon. Abiodun Tobun, in honour of the wife of the Governor, at Epe, recently.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, kicking the ball for the kick-off of the final match between Show Dem Soccer Club and Save & Sound Football Club, during the final match of the 1st Bolanle Ambode Female Football Competition, organized by Hon. Abiodun Tobun, in honour of the wife of the Governor, at Epe, recently.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (L) and Mrs. Adenike Tobun, during the final match of the 1st Bolanle Ambode Female Football Competition, organized by Hon. Abiodun Tobun, in honour of the wife of the Governor, at Epe, recently.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (L) and Mrs. Adenike Tobun, during the final match of the 1st Bolanle Ambode Female Football Competition, organized by Hon. Abiodun Tobun, in honour of the wife of the Governor, at Epe, recently.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, decorating players of the winning team, Save & Sound Football Club, with medals after the final match of the 1st Bolanle Ambode female football competition, organized by Hon. Abiodun Tobun, in honour of the wife of the Governor, at Epe, recently.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode presenting a trophy to the captain of the winning team, Save & Sound Female Football Club, Miss Ibidun Omolara and the coach, Toye Idris, after the final match of the 1st Bolanle Ambode Female Football Competition, organized by Hon. Abiodun Tobun, in honour of the wife of the Governor, at Epe, recently.